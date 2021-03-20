During the last session, Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s traded shares were 653,185, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the TISI share is $13.84, that puts it down -26.39% from that peak though still a striking +65.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $338.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 194.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 152.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Team, Inc. (TISI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TISI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI): Trading Information

Team, Inc. (TISI) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.88% in intraday trading to $12.15 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.97%, and it has moved by 10.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.46%. The short interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 27.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $15 respectively. As a result, TISI is trading at a discount of 36.99% off the target high and 18.72% off the low.

Team, Inc. (TISI) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.88 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.13 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $236.84 Million and $189.3 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11.8% and then jump by 24.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.9%. While earnings are projected to return 50.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 11% per annum.

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Biggest Investors

Team, Inc. insiders own 3.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.89%, with the float percentage being 89.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.71 Million shares (or 15.26% of all shares), a total value of $51.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 Million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $27.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Team, Inc. (TISI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,020,196 shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 Million, or about 4.11% of the stock, which is worth about $13.84 Million.