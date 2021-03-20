During the last session, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s traded shares were 503,329, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the SAH share is $56.07, that puts it down -6.6% from that peak though still a striking +81.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 360.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 362.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SAH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.88.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH): Trading Information

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.19% in intraday trading to $56.07 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by 27.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.38%. The short interest in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) is 3.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.86, which implies an increase of 2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $70 respectively. As a result, SAH is trading at a discount of 33.08% off the target high and -14.45% off the low.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonic Automotive, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) shares have gone up +29.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.1% against 20.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120% this quarter and then jump 64.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.77 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.31 Billion and $2.11 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.2% and then jump by 31.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.9%. While earnings are projected to return -136.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.55% per annum.

SAH Dividend Yield

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sonic Automotive, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.16%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s Biggest Investors

Sonic Automotive, Inc. insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.25%, with the float percentage being 114.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.68 Million shares (or 12.66% of all shares), a total value of $142.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,564,335 shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 696.8 Thousand, or about 2.4% of the stock, which is worth about $25.13 Million.