During the last session, Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s traded shares were 461,725, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the IIIN share is $38.96, that puts it down -7.21% from that peak though still a striking +70.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.67. The company’s market capitalization is $725.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 102.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. IIIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN): Trading Information

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.68% in intraday trading to $38.94 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.17%, and it has moved by 19.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.18%. The short interest in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is 314.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies a decline of -17.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $31 respectively. As a result, IIIN is trading at a discount of -14.69% off the target high and -20.2% off the low.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Insteel Industries, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) shares have gone up +101.64% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 42.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.2%. While earnings are projected to return 238.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 13% per annum.

IIIN Dividend Yield

Insteel Industries, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Insteel Industries, Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.48%.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s Biggest Investors

Insteel Industries, Inc. insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.54%, with the float percentage being 83.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 15.58% of all shares), a total value of $67.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,273,397 shares. This amounts to just over 6.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 939.59 Thousand, or about 4.86% of the stock, which is worth about $20.92 Million.