During the last session, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s traded shares were 537,475, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $134.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $2.98. The 52-week high for the FOXF share is $144.26, that puts it down -7.35% from that peak though still a striking +74.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.58. The company’s market capitalization is $5.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 250.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FOXF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF): Trading Information

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $142.7 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.57%, and it has moved by -2.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 27.12%. The short interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is 1.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $143.71, which implies an increase of 6.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125 and $159 respectively. As a result, FOXF is trading at a discount of 18.32% off the target high and -6.98% off the low.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fox Factory Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares have gone up +77.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.14% against 18.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.7% this quarter and then jump 60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $267.74 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $255.24 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $179.63 Million and $155.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.1% and then jump by 64.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.5%. While earnings are projected to return -6.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Biggest Investors

Fox Factory Holding Corp. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106%, with the float percentage being 106.46%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $541.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $525.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,832,978 shares. This amounts to just over 9.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $405.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 Million, or about 4.84% of the stock, which is worth about $213.85 Million.