During the last session, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s traded shares were 709,961, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FLMN share is $5.03, that puts it down -5.23% from that peak though still a striking +66.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $411.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. FLMN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN): Trading Information

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $4.89- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.46%, and it has moved by 15.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.75%. The short interest in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is 407.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.01, which implies an increase of 25.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $9 respectively. As a result, FLMN is trading at a discount of 88.28% off the target high and -16.32% off the low.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Falcon Minerals Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares have gone up +71.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400% against 21%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -20% this quarter and then jump 800% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.96 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.7 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.6 Million and $6.12 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.1% and then jump by 173.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 440% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.1% per annum.

FLMN Dividend Yield

Falcon Minerals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Falcon Minerals Corporation is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Biggest Investors

Falcon Minerals Corporation insiders own 24.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.16%, with the float percentage being 86.56%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.58 Million shares (or 7.76% of all shares), a total value of $11.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.54 Million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,030,894 shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.17 Million.