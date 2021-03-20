During the last session, DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s traded shares were 518,670, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the BOOM share is $70, that puts it down -27.27% from that peak though still a striking +61.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.27. The company’s market capitalization is $846.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 125.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.65 Million shares over the past three months.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BOOM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM): Trading Information

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.86% in intraday trading to $66.96 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.03%, and it has moved by -14.6% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 27.17%. The short interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is 1.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.25, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $70 respectively. As a result, BOOM is trading at a discount of 27.27% off the target high and -10.91% off the low.

DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DMC Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) shares have gone up +62.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 985.71% against 18.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -97.1% this quarter and then jump 162.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.67 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.82 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73.56 Million and $42.95 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.2% and then jump by 48.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.9%. While earnings are projected to return -104.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s Biggest Investors

DMC Global Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.62%, with the float percentage being 118.41%. Brown Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 16.61% of all shares), a total value of $110.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $101.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 1,253,373 shares. This amounts to just over 8.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 974.43 Thousand, or about 6.33% of the stock, which is worth about $55.71 Million.