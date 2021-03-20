During the last session, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s traded shares were 378,053, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.18% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the CLLS share is $34.71, that puts it down -61.97% from that peak though still a striking +64.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.55. The company’s market capitalization is $972.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 343.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CLLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS): Trading Information

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) registered a 8.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.78% in intraday trading to $24.02 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.42%, and it has moved by -14.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.81%. The short interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is 866.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.09, which implies an increase of 63.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $50 respectively. As a result, CLLS is trading at a discount of 133.32% off the target high and -48.67% off the low.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellectis S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares have gone up +5.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.02% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -272.3% this quarter and then jump 23.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -19.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.21 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.71 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.91 Million and $4.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -84.2% and then jump by 376.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.4%. While earnings are projected to return 20.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s Biggest Investors

Cellectis S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.88%, with the float percentage being 33.88%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.68 Million shares (or 15.61% of all shares), a total value of $180.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 Million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5,606,381 shares. This amounts to just over 13.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 Million, or about 5.18% of the stock, which is worth about $59.92 Million.