During the last session, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s traded shares were 760,646, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the BCEI share is $40.79, that puts it down -25.93% from that peak though still a striking +72.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.77. The company’s market capitalization is $674.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 417.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BCEI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI): Trading Information

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $34.75 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.17%, and it has moved by 19.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.56%. The short interest in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) is 2.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.83, which implies an increase of 22.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $51 respectively. As a result, BCEI is trading at a discount of 57.46% off the target high and -7.38% off the low.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) shares have gone up +59.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.13% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then jump 101.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -49.3%. While earnings are projected to return 52.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s Biggest Investors

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. insiders own 2.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.28%, with the float percentage being 104.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $60.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 1,335,069 shares. This amounts to just over 6.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 Million, or about 5.84% of the stock, which is worth about $25.15 Million.