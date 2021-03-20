During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 319,110, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $4.23, that puts it down -38.24% from that peak though still a striking +63.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $135.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 459.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 Million shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BLRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX): Trading Information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.67% in intraday trading to $3.21- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.43%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 675.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 320.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 270.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $19 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of 520.92% off the target high and 63.4% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 45.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Biggest Investors

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.18%, with the float percentage being 28.18%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 732.19 Thousand shares (or 1.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 427.94 Thousand shares, is of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.08 Million.