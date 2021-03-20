During the last session, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s traded shares were 702,349, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $123.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $2.7. The 52-week high for the BAND share is $198.6, that puts it down -61.2% from that peak though still a striking +50.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 664.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 572.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BAND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND): Trading Information

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.71% in intraday trading to $134.9 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by -34.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.83%. The short interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is 4.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $199.44, which implies an increase of 61.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145 and $227 respectively. As a result, BAND is trading at a discount of 84.25% off the target high and 17.69% off the low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bandwidth Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares have jump down -17.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -85.45% against -20.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -75% this quarter and then fall -107.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.29 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.86 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $63.29 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 71.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -48.9%. While earnings are projected to return -83.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Biggest Investors

Bandwidth Inc. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.65%, with the float percentage being 107.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 10.5% of all shares), a total value of $365.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $270.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,119,400 shares. This amounts to just over 4.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 890.25 Thousand, or about 3.93% of the stock, which is worth about $136.8 Million.