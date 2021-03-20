During the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares were 367,219, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AVDL share is $13.49, that puts it down -47.43% from that peak though still a striking +47.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.83. The company’s market capitalization is $534.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 650.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 575.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.4. AVDL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL): Trading Information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.38% in intraday trading to $10.32 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by 0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.98%. The short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 4.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.56, which implies an increase of 102.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $23 respectively. As a result, AVDL is trading at a discount of 151.37% off the target high and 63.93% off the low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares have gone up +54.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1123.08% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1450% this quarter and then fall -165.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -91% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.3%. While earnings are projected to return 95.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Biggest Investors

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 5.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.94%, with the float percentage being 60.5%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.39 Million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $35.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.37 Million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.16 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 618,824 shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 569.23 Thousand, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $4.16 Million.