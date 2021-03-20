During the last session, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s traded shares were 296,168, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.56% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ARC share is $2.69, that puts it down -17.98% from that peak though still a striking +76.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $97.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 286.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 309.2 Million shares over the past three months.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ARC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC): Trading Information

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) registered a 5.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.59% in intraday trading to $2.55- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by -10.94% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 54.05%. The short interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is 240.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.5, which implies an increase of 53.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, ARC is trading at a discount of 53.51% off the target high and 53.51% off the low.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.41 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.1 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $97.11 Million and $97.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.3% and then jump by 0.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.2%. While earnings are projected to return 115.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

ARC Dividend Yield

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Biggest Investors

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. insiders own 19.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.24%, with the float percentage being 57.2%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.85 Million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.59 Million shares, is of Verdad Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,009,239 shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 568.86 Thousand, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $841.91 Thousand.