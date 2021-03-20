During the last session, AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s traded shares were 342,561, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $136.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the APPF share is $186.59, that puts it down -36.99% from that peak though still a striking +38.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $83.5. The company’s market capitalization is $4.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 154.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.05 Million shares over the past three months.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.4. APPF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF): Trading Information

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.56% in intraday trading to $145.7 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -21.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.34%. The short interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is 1Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.33, which implies a decline of -7.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115 and $135 respectively. As a result, APPF is trading at a discount of -0.89% off the target high and -15.57% off the low.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.38 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.64 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $72.5 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.7%. While earnings are projected to return 334.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s Biggest Investors

AppFolio, Inc. insiders own 4.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.29%, with the float percentage being 82.07%. Brown Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 14.1% of all shares), a total value of $475.8 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 Million shares, is of Ashe Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $322.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 1,433,202 shares. This amounts to just over 7.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $258.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 673.93 Thousand, or about 3.59% of the stock, which is worth about $121.33 Million.