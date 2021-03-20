During the last session, Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s traded shares were 649,459, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the AMBA share is $137.21, that puts it down -29.14% from that peak though still a striking +63.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 593.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 775.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AMBA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA): Trading Information

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.61% in intraday trading to $116.2 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.62%, and it has moved by -16.44% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.72%. The short interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is 2.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.31, which implies an increase of 28.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $160 respectively. As a result, AMBA is trading at a discount of 50.59% off the target high and -5.88% off the low.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambarella, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares have gone up +103.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.12% against 25.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 325% this quarter and then jump 166.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.4%. While earnings are projected to return -45.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.06% per annum.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Biggest Investors

Ambarella, Inc. insiders own 4.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.46%, with the float percentage being 80.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $285.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $261.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 921,134 shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 778.05 Thousand, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $71.44 Million.