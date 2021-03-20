During the last session, Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s traded shares were 495,856, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.87% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the ALBO share is $49, that puts it down -36.19% from that peak though still a striking +60.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.37. The company’s market capitalization is $687.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 128.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 197.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. ALBO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.77.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO): Trading Information

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) registered a 3.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.25% in intraday trading to $38.38 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.64%, and it has moved by -5.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.08%. The short interest in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 1.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.57, which implies an increase of 101.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $81 respectively. As a result, ALBO is trading at a discount of 125.13% off the target high and 80.66% off the low.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Albireo Pharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) shares have jump down -7.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.31% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.6% this quarter and then fall -32.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.55 Million and $1.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.5% and then jump by 20.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.9%. While earnings are projected to return -33.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Biggest Investors

Albireo Pharma, Inc. insiders own 4.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.19%, with the float percentage being 96.95%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.45 Million shares (or 12.8% of all shares), a total value of $91.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 Million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 12.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $88.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1,406,700 shares. This amounts to just over 7.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 967.9 Thousand, or about 5.06% of the stock, which is worth about $30.55 Million.