During the last session, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s traded shares were 389,635, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AGFS share is $4.2, that puts it down -90.05% from that peak though still a striking +54.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $115.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 140.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 202.63 Million shares over the past three months.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. AGFS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS): Trading Information

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.8% in intraday trading to $2.45- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.3%, and it has moved by -10.89% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.64%. The short interest in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) is 645.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.17, which implies an increase of 88.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $5 respectively. As a result, AGFS is trading at a discount of 126.24% off the target high and 35.75% off the low.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) shares have jump down -27.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -39.68% against 17.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -150% this quarter and then fall -12.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.55 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.02 Million and $19.98 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.6% and then jump by 4.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.8%. While earnings are projected to return -103.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s Biggest Investors

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.31%, with the float percentage being 74.85%. Dow Chemical Company (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21Million shares (or 40.05% of all shares), a total value of $47.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.11 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 15.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 6,000,244 shares. This amounts to just over 11.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 Million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $4.31 Million.