During the last session, Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s traded shares were 395,683, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the LUNA share is $13.05, that puts it down -16.21% from that peak though still a striking +59.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.53. The company’s market capitalization is $352.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 206.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 240.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LUNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA): Trading Information

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $12.06 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.65%, and it has moved by -7.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.66%. The short interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is 741.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.83, which implies an increase of 14.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14.5 respectively. As a result, LUNA is trading at a discount of 29.12% off the target high and -10.95% off the low.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.01 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.35 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.14 Million and $18.58 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 57.6% and then jump by 58% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.8%. While earnings are projected to return 425.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Biggest Investors

Luna Innovations Incorporated insiders own 6.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.94%, with the float percentage being 51.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 6.36% of all shares), a total value of $19.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 900,786 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 847.8 Thousand, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $8.38 Million.