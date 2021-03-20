During the last session, FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s traded shares were 317,614, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the FTSI share is $26.32, that puts it down -8.4% from that peak though still a striking +95.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $339.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 115.4 Million shares over the past three months.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. FTSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24, which implies a decline of -1.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $24 respectively. As a result, FTSI is trading at a discount of -1.15% off the target high and -1.15% off the low.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FTS International, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) shares have gone up +215.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -380% against 3.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.4% this quarter and then jump 95% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.4 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $151.5 Million and $29.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -48.9% and then jump by 210.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.4%. While earnings are projected to return 87.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s Biggest Investors

FTS International, Inc. insiders own 22.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.71%, with the float percentage being 45.86%. Ares Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.04 Million shares (or 7.63% of all shares), a total value of $20.03 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 562.71 Thousand shares, is of Manufacturers Life Insurance Co.’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Virtus Asset Tr-Virtus SEIX Floating Rate High Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 365,359 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 196.32 Thousand, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $3.77 Million.