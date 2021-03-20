During the last session, Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s traded shares were 377,827, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TIPT share is $9.35, that puts it down -12.11% from that peak though still a striking +46.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $271.37 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 253.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 96.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TIPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT): Trading Information

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.8% in intraday trading to $9.35- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.55%, and it has moved by 60.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.14%. The short interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) is 334.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.94, which implies a decline of -64.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.94 and $2.94 respectively. As a result, TIPT is trading at a discount of -64.75% off the target high and -64.75% off the low.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.2%. While earnings are projected to return -308.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TIPT Dividend Yield

Tiptree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 12, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tiptree Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.15%.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s Biggest Investors

Tiptree Inc. insiders own 35.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.32%, with the float percentage being 62.64%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.67 Million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $13.41 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 913,961 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 837.57 Thousand, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $4.08 Million.