During the last session, AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s traded shares were 614,605, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.4, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the RCEL share is $34.95, that puts it down -63.32% from that peak though still a striking +21.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.87. The company’s market capitalization is $531.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 189.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.69 Million shares over the past three months.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. RCEL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL): Trading Information

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.47% in intraday trading to $22.88 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.8%, and it has moved by -16.86% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.18%. The short interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) is 390.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.85, which implies an increase of 67.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.69 and $60 respectively. As a result, RCEL is trading at a discount of 180.37% off the target high and -54.72% off the low.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AVITA Medical, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) shares have jump down -25.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.02% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.1% this quarter and then jump 45% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.37 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.29 Million and $3.88 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.4% and then jump by 111.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 30.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 63.5% per annum.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s Biggest Investors

AVITA Medical, Inc. insiders own 2.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.07%, with the float percentage being 20.52%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.71 Million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $31.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 342.63 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 294,948 shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 287.44 Thousand, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $7.1 Million.