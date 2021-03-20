During the last session, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s traded shares were 312,483, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.8% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the AIH share is $9.78, that puts it down -27.01% from that peak though still a striking +50.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $181.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 220.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 189.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AIH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH): Trading Information

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) registered a 2.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.9% in intraday trading to $8.84- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.27%, and it has moved by 10.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.11%. The short interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) is 21.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 153.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Biggest Investors

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.24%, with the float percentage being 4.24%. IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 933.8 Thousand shares (or 3.95% of all shares), a total value of $4.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.89 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $89.02 Thousand.