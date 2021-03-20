During the last session, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s traded shares were 672,474, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the PLXP share is $10.4, that puts it down -6.23% from that peak though still a striking +81.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $223.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 483.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 279.41 Million shares over the past three months.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PLXP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP): Trading Information

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.87% in intraday trading to $10.40 this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.68%, and it has moved by 28.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.36%. The short interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) is 668.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 22.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, PLXP is trading at a discount of 22.57% off the target high and 22.57% off the low.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PLx Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) shares have gone up +169.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.72% against 17.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -412.5% this quarter and then jump 63.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22566.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.7%. While earnings are projected to return 54.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Biggest Investors

PLx Pharma Inc. insiders own 5.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.55%, with the float percentage being 57.63%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $8.13 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 294.6 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 179,441 shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $990.51 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 106.7 Thousand, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $588.97 Thousand.