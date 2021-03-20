During the last session, AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s traded shares were 560,696, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.09% or $5.03. The 52-week high for the AEYE share is $44.37, that puts it down -35.15% from that peak though still a striking +92.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.3. The company’s market capitalization is $351.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 205.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 165.87 Million shares over the past three months.

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AEYE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE): Trading Information

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) registered a 18.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.19% in intraday trading to $35.76 this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.19%, and it has moved by -18.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.1%. The short interest in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) is 275.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38, which implies an increase of 15.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $44 respectively. As a result, AEYE is trading at a discount of 34.02% off the target high and -2.53% off the low.

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AudioEye, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) shares have gone up +119.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.38% against -0.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -21.1% this quarter and then fall -12.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.9 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.26 Million and $5.28 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.5% and then jump by 42% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 18.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)’s Biggest Investors

AudioEye, Inc. insiders own 54.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.71%, with the float percentage being 34.5%. Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 848.78 Thousand shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $21.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 239.36 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 170,390 shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60.4 Thousand, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 Million.