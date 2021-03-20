During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 542,387, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.43% or -$2.45. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $69.48, that puts it down -31.34% from that peak though still a striking +28.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 206.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 177.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. LUNG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.2, which implies an increase of 17.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53 and $72 respectively. As a result, LUNG is trading at a discount of 36.11% off the target high and 0.19% off the low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12% in 2021, the next five years will return 33% per annum.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Biggest Investors

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 35.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.25%, with the float percentage being 37.4%. KPCB XIII Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 3.98% of all shares), a total value of $98.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 Million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 3.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $77.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 904,430 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 401.5 Thousand, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $27.71 Million.