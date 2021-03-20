During the last session, Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s traded shares were 408,417, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.16% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the EEX share is $7.28, that puts it down -17.61% from that peak though still a striking +75.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $447.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 258.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 199.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. EEX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX): Trading Information

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) registered a -10.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.97% in intraday trading to $7.28- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.16%, and it has moved by 29.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.21%. The short interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) is 361.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.45, which implies a decline of -28.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.45 and $4.45 respectively. As a result, EEX is trading at a discount of -28.11% off the target high and -28.11% off the low.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Emerald Holding, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) shares have gone up +140.86% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -34.2% this quarter and then fall -53.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 25% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

EEX Dividend Yield

Emerald Holding, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 18, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Emerald Holding, Inc. is 0.3, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s Biggest Investors

Emerald Holding, Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.48%, with the float percentage being 96.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $39.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund owns about 4,793,125 shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 Million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $10.15 Million.