During the recent session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares were 5,155,092, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the ZTO share is $38.99, that puts it down -36.19% from that peak though still a striking +17.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.52. The company’s market capitalization is $24.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 Million shares over the past three months.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. ZTO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO): Trading Information

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.09% in intraday trading to $33.29 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.52%, and it has moved by -22.56% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.92%. The short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is 14.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares have jump down -4.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.18% against 24%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.7% this quarter and then fall -7.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $923.98 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $559.91 Million and $927.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65% and then jump by 26.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.1%. While earnings are projected to return 24.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.86% per annum.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Biggest Investors

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.07%, with the float percentage being 37.3%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 440 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.68 Million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.91 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $551.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund owns about 33,756,400 shares. This amounts to just over 5.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $978.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.93 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $171.78 Million.