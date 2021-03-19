During the last session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares were 2,000,563, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the WPG share is $17.55, that puts it down -522.34% from that peak though still a striking +40.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $68.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. WPG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): Trading Information

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.81% in intraday trading to $3.39- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.06%, and it has moved by -59.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -56.68%. The short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is 2.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 6.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, WPG is trading at a discount of 6.38% off the target high and 6.38% off the low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -112.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Biggest Investors

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.23%, with the float percentage being 55.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.9 Million shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $12.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 Million shares, is of Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 920,256 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 564.97 Thousand, or about 0.3% of the stock, which is worth about $5.19 Million.