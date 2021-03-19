TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. TRIP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.18, which implies a decline of -32.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $62 respectively. As a result, TRIP is trading at a discount of 4.11% off the target high and -66.41% off the low.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TripAdvisor, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares have gone up +175.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.1% against 14.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -542.9% this quarter and then jump 86.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.59 Million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.44 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278Million and $59Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -56.6% and then jump by 207.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.1%. While earnings are projected to return -320.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -14% per annum.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Biggest Investors

TripAdvisor, Inc. insiders own 21.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.58%, with the float percentage being 102.58%. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.7 Million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $336.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $237.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2,528,102 shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $69.88 Million.