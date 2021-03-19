During the recent session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 2,547,794, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $62.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.62% or $2.2. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $79.4, that puts it down -26.05% from that peak though still a striking +49.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.79. The company’s market capitalization is $75.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.68 Million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. BEKE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): Trading Information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a 3.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.22% in intraday trading to $72.49 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.68%, and it has moved by -9.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.21%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 12.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -69.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.57% per annum.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.39%, with the float percentage being 14.52%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.63 Million shares (or 1.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.96 Million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $674.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5,886,396 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $375.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.46 Million, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $274.32 Million.