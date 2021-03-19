During the recent session, Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s traded shares were 256,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 56.19% or $2.99. The 52-week high for the CLVS share is $11.1, that puts it down -33.57% from that peak though still a striking +52.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $878.58 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. CLVS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS): Trading Information

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) registered a 56.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.25% in intraday trading to $8.95- this Friday, Mar 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.76%, and it has moved by 27.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.66%. The short interest in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is 36.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.79, which implies a decline of -18.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $13 respectively. As a result, CLVS is trading at a discount of 56.44% off the target high and -63.9% off the low.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Clovis Oncology, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) shares have jump down -31.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.58% against 6.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.1% this quarter and then jump 46.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.05 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.78 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.56 Million and $43.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.5% and then jump by 9.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return 41.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 63.1% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Biggest Investors

Clovis Oncology, Inc. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.69%, with the float percentage being 61.98%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.54 Million shares (or 13.91% of all shares), a total value of $69.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.85 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $32.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 13,178,625 shares. This amounts to just over 12.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $11.73 Million.