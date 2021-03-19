During the recent session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares were 2,309,856, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $102.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the U share is $174.94, that puts it down -71.29% from that peak though still a striking +36.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.11. The company’s market capitalization is $28.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Unity Software Inc. (U) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. U has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U): Trading Information

Unity Software Inc. (U) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11% in intraday trading to $114.1 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.89%, and it has moved by -16.32% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -33.81%. The short interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 7.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.8, which implies an increase of 38.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75 and $175 respectively. As a result, U is trading at a discount of 71.35% off the target high and -26.56% off the low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 10% in 2021, the next five years will return 26% per annum.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Biggest Investors

Unity Software Inc. insiders own 16.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.97%, with the float percentage being 73.98%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.3 Million shares (or 15.99% of all shares), a total value of $6.65 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.96 Million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.06 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 4,297,673 shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $462.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $353.56 Million.