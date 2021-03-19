During the last session, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s traded shares were 11,548,396, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.73% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TRCH share is $4.83, that puts it down -124.65% from that peak though still a striking +90.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $308.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TRCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH): Trading Information

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) registered a -7.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.63% in intraday trading to $3.34- this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.96%, and it has moved by -33.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 207.14%. The short interest in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is 14.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.7, which implies an increase of 25.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.7 and $2.7 respectively. As a result, TRCH is trading at a discount of 25.58% off the target high and 25.58% off the low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return -58.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. insiders own 19.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.34%, with the float percentage being 17.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.03 Million shares (or 2.12% of all shares), a total value of $2.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 Million shares, is of AMG National Trust Bank’s that is approximately 0.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $979.9 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,181,856 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 762.45 Thousand, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $533.72 Thousand.