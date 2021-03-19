During the last session, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s traded shares were 9,732,968, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TXMD share is $2.75, that puts it down -83.33% from that peak though still a striking +43.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $581.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.68 Million shares over the past three months.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TXMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD): Trading Information

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.76% in intraday trading to $1.7 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by -14.29% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.97%. The short interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is 55.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 200% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, TXMD is trading at a discount of 300% off the target high and 100% off the low.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) shares have gone up +11.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.44% against 16.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.4% this quarter and then jump 52.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.31 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $12.25 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.3%. While earnings are projected to return 6.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.6% per annum.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Biggest Investors

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. insiders own 11.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.05%, with the float percentage being 60.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.42 Million shares (or 5.52% of all shares), a total value of $25.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.87 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 9,011,312 shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.19 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $13.51 Million.