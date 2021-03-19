The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SMPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.91, which implies an increase of 2.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $36 respectively. As a result, SMPL is trading at a discount of 12.15% off the target high and -22.12% off the low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.2%. While earnings are projected to return -36.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 6% per annum.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Biggest Investors

The Simply Good Foods Company insiders own 11.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.87%, with the float percentage being 103.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.39 Million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $451.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $281.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6,651,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.54 Million, or about 5.79% of the stock, which is worth about $158.14 Million.