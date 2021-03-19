The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HIG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.13, which implies a decline of -7.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $82 respectively. As a result, HIG is trading at a discount of 20.08% off the target high and -25.32% off the low.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) shares have gone up +78.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.44% against 11.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -9% this quarter and then jump 1.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.18 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.12 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.96 Billion and $5.02 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.5% and then jump by 1.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.2%. While earnings are projected to return -15.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s Biggest Investors

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.14%, with the float percentage being 93.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 877 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.91 Million shares (or 10.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.68 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.21 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10,133,353 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $496.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.19 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $353.92 Million.