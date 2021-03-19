During the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares were 2,945,949, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.02% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SLDB share is $11.58, that puts it down -91.41% from that peak though still a striking +68.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $515.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SLDB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB): Trading Information

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) registered a -9.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.07% in intraday trading to $9.93- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.36%, and it has moved by -13.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -20.18%. The short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is 2.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.43, which implies an increase of 72.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $20 respectively. As a result, SLDB is trading at a discount of 230.58% off the target high and -66.94% off the low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -29.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Biggest Investors

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders own 32.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.38%, with the float percentage being 99.57%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.8 Million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $81.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.98 Million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 919,416 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 690.64 Thousand, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $4.5 Million.