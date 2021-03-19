During the recent session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s traded shares were 1,985,555, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.27% or -$1.58. The 52-week high for the KNSA share is $28.67, that puts it down -42.35% from that peak though still a striking +42.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 759.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 395.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. KNSA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA): Trading Information

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) registered a -7.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.85% in intraday trading to $23.90 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.36%, and it has moved by -15.1% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.17%. The short interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is 3.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.2, which implies an increase of 64.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $37 respectively. As a result, KNSA is trading at a discount of 83.71% off the target high and 24.13% off the low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Biggest Investors

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. insiders own 6.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.31%, with the float percentage being 93.07%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.92 Million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $51.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $49.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 1,593,917 shares. This amounts to just over 4.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 Million, or about 3.6% of the stock, which is worth about $22.63 Million.