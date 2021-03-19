During the last session, Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s traded shares were 10,754,923, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.25% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TELL share is $4.39, that puts it down -80.66% from that peak though still a striking +72.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $939.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TELL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL): Trading Information

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) registered a -7.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.27% in intraday trading to $3.01- this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10%, and it has moved by -29.36% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 89.84%. The short interest in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is 30.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 33.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.9 and $5.25 respectively. As a result, TELL is trading at a discount of 116.05% off the target high and -62.96% off the low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tellurian Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares have gone up +182.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.22% against 22.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 92.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 95.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.36 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.73 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.17 Million and $6.33 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.6% and then jump by 211.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.8%. While earnings are projected to return -13.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.1% per annum.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Biggest Investors

Tellurian Inc. insiders own 44.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.98%, with the float percentage being 21.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.98 Million shares (or 3.1% of all shares), a total value of $15.33 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.62 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,297,920 shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.05 Million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $12.27 Million.