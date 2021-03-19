During the last session, Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares were 2,309,853, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.04% or -$1. The 52-week high for the SUNW share is $29.37, that puts it down -122.5% from that peak though still a striking +97.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $314.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SUNW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW): Trading Information

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) registered a -7.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.48% in intraday trading to $16.60 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.77%, and it has moved by -14.95% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 157.81%. The short interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 1.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.8, which implies a decline of -93.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.8 and $0.8 respectively. As a result, SUNW is trading at a discount of -93.94% off the target high and -93.94% off the low.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.2 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.6 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.1% and then jump by 10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.8%. While earnings are projected to return -28.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Biggest Investors

Sunworks, Inc. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.74%, with the float percentage being 2.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 363.95 Thousand shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 311.99 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Hussman Investment Trust-Hussman Strategic Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 352,456 shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.8 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 200Thousand, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 Million.