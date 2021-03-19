During the recent session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 7,464,484, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $107.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $112.34, that puts it down -4.06% from that peak though still a striking +49.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54. The company’s market capitalization is $127.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SBUX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Trading Information

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.99% in intraday trading to $112.3 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by 4.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.82%. The short interest in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 11.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $114.26, which implies an increase of 5.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94 and $130 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of 20.41% off the target high and -12.93% off the low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.5%. While earnings are projected to return -73.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 50.81% per annum.

SBUX Dividend Yield

Starbucks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corporation is 1.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.78%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Biggest Investors

Starbucks Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.5%, with the float percentage being 69.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2505 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 88.93 Million shares (or 7.55% of all shares), a total value of $9.51 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.21 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.47 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33,086,085 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.54 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.52 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 Billion.