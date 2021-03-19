During the last session, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares were 43,313,108, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.35% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SINO share is $12.28, that puts it down -43.79% from that peak though still a striking +83.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $123.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SINO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO): Trading Information

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.48% in intraday trading to $11.46 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.78%, and it has moved by -0.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 314.56%. The short interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 692.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 225.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 2.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.75 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SINO is trading at a discount of 2.46% off the target high and 2.46% off the low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60.3%. While earnings are projected to return -111% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Biggest Investors

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. insiders own 22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.33%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.25 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $23.18 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.19 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11,251 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.04 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 864, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 Thousand.