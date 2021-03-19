During the last session, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares were 23,002,688, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EYES share is $20, that puts it down -41.54% from that peak though still a striking +95.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $328.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 24Million shares over the past three months.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EYES has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES): Trading Information

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.28% in intraday trading to $17.95 this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.16%, and it has moved by 479.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 655.61%. The short interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is 150.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies a decline of -29.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, EYES is trading at a discount of -29.23% off the target high and -29.23% off the low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.3%. While earnings are projected to return 46% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Biggest Investors

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. insiders own 43.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.62%, with the float percentage being 57.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 405.7 Thousand shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $758.66 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72.24 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $135.1 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 236,310 shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $441.9 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 128.86 Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $240.96 Thousand.