During the last session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s traded shares were 1,897,043, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SFET share is $4.25, that puts it down -163.98% from that peak though still a striking +44.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $41.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SFET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.5% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -23.33% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.38%. The short interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 115.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 85.57 day(s) to cover.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Safe-T Group Ltd insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.54%, with the float percentage being 0.54%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.75 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $62.13 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.88 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.33 Thousand.