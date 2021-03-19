During the recent session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 1,700,612, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.92. At the last check, the stock’s price was $88.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $99.24, that puts it down -12.54% from that peak though still a striking +75.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22. The company’s market capitalization is $22.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. RCL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL): Trading Information

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.82% in intraday trading to $96.90 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by 12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.29%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 12.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.42, which implies an increase of 0.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $117 respectively. As a result, RCL is trading at a discount of 32.68% off the target high and -43.3% off the low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares have gone up +27.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.42% against 32.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -211.5% this quarter and then jump 27.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.28 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.55 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.03 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -98.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -61.4%. While earnings are projected to return -402.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 58.7% per annum.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Biggest Investors

Royal Caribbean Group insiders own 16.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.42%, with the float percentage being 73.37%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 822 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.82 Million shares (or 8.57% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.57 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.46 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16,527,797 shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 Million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $523.68 Million.