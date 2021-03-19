During the last session, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s traded shares were 1,020,557, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RRD share is $4.7, that puts it down -5.15% from that peak though still a striking +83.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $319.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.8 Million shares over the past three months.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RRD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD): Trading Information

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $4.63- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.52%, and it has moved by 71.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.79%. The short interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 1.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 34.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, RRD is trading at a discount of 34.23% off the target high and 34.23% off the low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares have gone up +223.91% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -66.7% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.3% and then fell by -11.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.7%. While earnings are projected to return -441.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Biggest Investors

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.93%, with the float percentage being 77.45%. Chatham Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.07 Million shares (or 9.9% of all shares), a total value of $10.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.55 Million shares, is of Saba Capital Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF owns about 2,081,906 shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 Million, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $4.36 Million.