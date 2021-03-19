Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PSTH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH): Trading Information

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.51% in intraday trading to $28.27 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by -13.51% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.67%. The short interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is 1.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Biggest Investors

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.52%, with the float percentage being 69.52%. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22Million shares (or 11% of all shares), a total value of $609.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 Million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $352.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) shares are Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund owns about 9,249,470 shares. This amounts to just over 4.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $256.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.86 Million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $190.3 Million.