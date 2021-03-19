During the recent session, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s traded shares were 2,472,969, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.02. At the last check, the stock’s price was $25.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.4% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the OVV share is $28.69, that puts it down -12.16% from that peak though still a striking +90.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. OVV has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV): Trading Information

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) registered a 5.4% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.64% in intraday trading to $28.32 this Monday, Mar 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.57%, and it has moved by 19.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.2%. The short interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is 10.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.31, which implies an increase of 2.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $43 respectively. As a result, OVV is trading at a discount of 68.1% off the target high and -49.18% off the low.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ovintiv Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares have gone up +139.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 840% against -7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 490% this quarter and then jump 255.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 Billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.64 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.4% and then jump by 28.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.7%. While earnings are projected to return 625.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 58.44% per annum.

OVV Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ovintiv Inc. is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.81%.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Biggest Investors

Ovintiv Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.25%, with the float percentage being 72.14%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 32.85 Million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $471.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.51 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $352.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 23,619,524 shares. This amounts to just over 9.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.29 Million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $104.73 Million.