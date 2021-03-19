During the recent session, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s traded shares were 1,354,745, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $18.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.87% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the OCDX share is $18.81, that puts it down -3.07% from that peak though still a striking +17.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OCDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.75, which implies an increase of 30.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $27 respectively. As a result, OCDX is trading at a discount of 47.95% off the target high and -1.37% off the low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 36.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 1,958,050 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 937.93 Thousand, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $15.48 Million.