Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. ORMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 81.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $23 respectively. As a result, ORMP is trading at a discount of 149.73% off the target high and 30.29% off the low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares have gone up +236.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.5% against 16.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19% this quarter and then fall -60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 189.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return 31.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Biggest Investors

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 13.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.5%, with the float percentage being 16.84%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 372.42 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.9 Thousand shares, is of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $304.86 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 53,220 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $386.38 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.96 Thousand, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $123.11 Thousand.