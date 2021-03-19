During the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares were 1,249,592, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ONCY share is $4.7, that puts it down -56.67% from that peak though still a striking +64.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $157.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 858.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ONCY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY): Trading Information

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.09% in intraday trading to $3.30- this Thursday, Mar 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by -14.29% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.05%. The short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 891.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 530.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.49, which implies an increase of 183% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.75 and $15 respectively. As a result, ONCY is trading at a discount of 400% off the target high and 58.33% off the low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.6%. While earnings are projected to return 62.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Biggest Investors

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.85%, with the float percentage being 1.88%. Creative Planning is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 180Thousand shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $428.4 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 174.22 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $414.64 Thousand.